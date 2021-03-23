FULTON, Ill. — New education department guidelines decrease distancing limits for students and will allow larger class sizes in Fulton.
River Bend School District Superintendent Darryl Hogue informed parents online Tuesday that the Illinois State Board of Education issued new rules for the rest of the school year.
Three rules will impact the River Bend School District, said Hogue.
Social distancing is now acceptable at 3 feet rather than 6 feet and will allow classrooms to return to more traditional sizes, Hogue wrote.
The Illinois Department of Public health did not change its quarantine guidelines to match, Hogue said. It still uses the 6-foot rule for contact tracing.
Close contact is defined by CDC as someone who was within 6.56 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period starting from two days before illness onset or two days prior to positive specimen collection until the time the patient is isolated.
Revised guidance from the Board of Education no longer requires daily screenings to enter a school, said Hogue. River Bend will not take temperatures and screen students and visitors after spring break.
Hogue and school principals came up with a form that will require families to acknowledge that they are screening their children at home so Fulton schools don’t have to, Hogue told the school board last week.
Families will be asked to acknowledge that daily screenings will be done at home and that students will not be sent to school if they have COVID symptoms.
Remote learning options are no longer required except for students who have increased risk of severe illness, those with special medical needs and students who live with someone who is considered to have a medical risk, Hogue said.
River Bend currently has about 60 students who still choose to attend fully remotely, said Hogue. Most are in high school.
River Bend will continue to offer remote learning through the end of the 2020-2021 school year, but full-time remote will not be offered next year unless medically necessary and supported through a physician’s referral, Hogue said Tuesday.
If remote learning is necessary for a student, a third-party vendor option will most likely be offered. River Bend would pay for the third-party vendor to supply remote learning to families.
The district has contacted third-party venders in case families have to go remote next year, Hogue said last week. River Bend would like to return to a full day throughout the entire 2021-2022 school year, he said.
For the rest of the school year, River Bend has considered extending the school day to 2:30 p.m., Hogue wrote to parents, but with 60 students still attending remotely, teachers need time to plan for helping remote students.
Teachers and staff have also used the 1:30-3 p.m. time period to help students who are struggling, they told the school board last week.
At Fulton High School, freshmen who have one D or F grade are required to stay until 3 p.m. About 30 are currently staying, according to Hogue’s letter to parents.
Sophomores with at least one F grade are required to stay to 3 p.m. About 20 are currently required to stay.
Juniors and seniors will begin after-school intervention after spring break, Hogue said. The district expects about 50 students to stay until 3 p.m. for help raising their grades.
The district will submit a plan to the Whiteside County Health Department for approval for eighth-grade graduation May 20 and high school graduation May 23, said Hogue. An outdoor graduation will allow the most flexibility, he said.
