CLINTON — If you miss shopping at the mall or going to a drive-in movie, then you can go starting today in Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that select businesses in the Hawkeye state can reopen. She made this announcement while the Iowa Department of Public Health said there were 655 additional cases reported Thursday and 12 more Iowans had lost their lives because of COVID-19. Clinton County has reported a total of 53 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
During her daily press conference, the governor did not speak directly about the latest coronavirus numbers, but she did talk about the improvements to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.
Under the governor’s new proclamation, businesses will be able to open across the state, even in the 22 counties that were originally listed as closed. In those counties, Reynolds is allowing fitness centers, malls, and other retail establishments to reopen starting today. This means Scott County will be allowed to reopen specific businesses under new guidelines provided by the IDPH. Clinton County was allowed to reopen portions of its economy last Friday in the first wave of county openings announced by Reynolds.
The other retail establishments may open at a 50 percent capacity for employees and customers to safely social distance. Reynolds said it is time to reopen the state but in a responsible way.
“We are looking to containing and managing (the virus),” Reynolds said at her press conference Thursday. “Which allows us to continue to open up in a very safe and responsible way. We’re not opening up at full capacity. Most everything is at 50 percent capacity and we’re asking them to still social distance.”
Some questioned why the governor wanted to continue opening doors across Iowa while the numbers are not trending downward. She said over time she and her staff have learned new things about the virus and now they are changing their perspective on how to go about living with the virus.
“We’re shifting in the way we’re talking about the virus,” Reynolds said. “Iowans can be proud of what you’re doing. We’re leading, and we’re leading by example. It’s not perfect, but I think we’re doing everything we can to really take care of Iowans in a responsible way, but also to get this economy up and going so Iowans can get back to work.”
The list of select businesses and locations now allowed to open includes dental services, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas.
Reynolds was pressed on why open she is opening businesses in counties that were among the 22 counties that remained closed. She said it came down to doing what is right.
“It was a fairness issue in really opening up retail statewide,” Reynolds said. “Iowans will make the decision on whether they will go to those facilities or not. But, we’ve done it on a very limited basis, and again, if you’re not feeling well or you’re concerned and you don’t think you’re going to be able to social distance, wear some type of face covering. And if you’re sick, stay home. If you don’t feel comfortable in going into these establishments, then don’t go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.