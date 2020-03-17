CLINTON — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, like other governors throughout the country, on Tuesday closed down restaurants, bars, fitness centers and casinos.
The governor also has banned mass gatherings of 10 or more people amid the uptick in Coronavirus cases.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa increased Monday evening. Now there are a total of 23 confirmed cases in the state. Reynolds took to the podium to make the announcement and address the state's preparation and response to combat COVID-19.
“Our efforts are focused on preventing a sudden spike in positive cases that could overwhelm our healthcare system,” Reynolds said at a press conference outside of Des Moines.
Reynolds says a second shift will be added at the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville to expand the state’s testing capabilities.
In addition to addressing how people can stay safe and stop the possible spread of COVID-19, the governor addressed financial hardships that workers and businesses may experience due to layoffs.
“Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19,” said Reynolds in a press release. “The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits. All of our state agencies continue to work as one team to lessen the impact COVID-19 will have on our economy and our people.”
Workers who are laid off due to COVID-19 or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to the Coronavirus, can receive unemployment benefits if they meet the requirements that are outlined by the governor.
“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” said IWD Director Beth Townsend via a press release. “IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to monitor the situation, working with our stakeholders and updates will be released on our webpage.”
As uncertainty looms around the COVID-19 virus, Reynolds is urging citizens to use good judgment and not to panic and to remain calm. She continues to reiterate that the state is in a position to handle the virus head on but says if people would safeguard themselves by washing their hands and practicing good hygiene, the people across Iowa can overcome this virus.
