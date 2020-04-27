CLINTON — Friday will be a pivotal day in the Gateway area, remembered as the day many of the local businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic are able to begin opening their doors.
At her daily press briefing Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her decision to open up the majority of counties across the Hawkeye State, with Clinton, Jackson, Jones, and Cedar counties among the counties set to reopen.
Reynolds announced Monday that she was signing an order allowing malls, restaurants, fitness centers, libraries and retail stores to reopen in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties beginning Friday. The order requires they operate only at 50 percent capacity and implement social distancing rules, such as limiting tables at restaurants to six and banning buffets and child play areas.
Bars in those 77 counties that prepare and serve food on site — beyond snacks or commercially prepared items like frozen pizzas — are considered restaurants and can reopen, the governor’s office said. Those that do not must stay closed.
Reynolds said that she was also lifting a prohibition on religious and spiritual gatherings statewide, allowing them to resume without regard to their size, citing the “significant constitutional liberties involved.” She said other community events would still be limited to 10 people or less.
Theaters, casinos, barbershops, salons, museums, playgrounds and swimming pools remain closed statewide through May 15.
Reynolds ordered that existing business closures and other restrictions continue through May 15 in the other 22 counties, which include the two largest population centers of Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.
In all, the counties that will partially reopen have about 43 percent of the state’s 3.2 million residents. The largest cities in them include Ames and Council Bluffs. Reynolds said 14 of the counties have no confirmed cases and the other 63 have seen a decline in virus activity over the last 14 days.
“What the reality is, we can’t stop the virus,” Reynolds said at her press conference Monday. “It will remain in our communities until a vaccine is available. Instead, we must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives.”
Despite the reopening plans, Reynolds said people who are more susceptible to the coronavirus should stay indoors as much as possible.
“I strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans, including those with preexisting conditions and those older than 65 throughout the state, to continue to limit their activities outside of their homes,” Reynolds said.
During the press conference, reporters asked the governor about the possibility of people who live in communities that are still closed going to the communities that are open and potentially spreading the virus. Reynolds said every Iowan has a personal responsibility for doing their part in mitigating the virus.
“I have confidence in Iowans, that they are going to continue to be a part of this solution and they are going to continue to do the right thing,” Reynolds said. “And we are going to continue to see positive signs of that and we are going to be able to continue to build on what we are already doing.”
The governor’s orders came as Iowa has seen an explosion of coronavirus cases that one study found was the fastest increase in the nation over a recent 7-day period. Waterloo, Sioux City and Des Moines have seen particularly fast-growing case counts, many tied to meatpacking plants and nursing homes. The state’s Latino and black populations have been particularly hard hit.
Iowa’s coronavirus cases grew Monday by 349, for a total of more than 5,800 since the first was confirmed March 8. Reynolds said that nine more residents have died, for a death toll of 127. The number of patients hospitalized hit 300 for the first time.
Public health officials have said they don’t expect the pandemic in Iowa to peak for another two weeks. They said Monday that an Iowa-specific forecast was still being developed, and that they have been withholding from the public a University of Iowa report that uses available data to make such projections.
Iowa has increased its capacity to test citizens for the coronavirus, but is only beginning a program to operate drive-thru sites statewide that could take weeks to be fully running.
Democrats denounced the Republican governor’s orders, which they said would exacerbate the spread of the virus and weren’t based on public health considerations.
“Iowa is experiencing staggering daily infections, record-high deaths, and it has yet to hit its peak,” said Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines. “This is not the time to try to make people happy by randomly reopening segments of the economy like crowded farmers markets.”
The governor said that she had taken “significant mitigation measures to protect Iowans” but that they weren’t sustainable and have unintended consequences on families. She said it was time to shift toward managing the virus in a way that balances health and economic concerns.
“We can protect lives and secure livelihoods at the same time,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.