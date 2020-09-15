DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation that continues the current COVID-19 Public Health Disaster Emergency, but will allow four counties to reopen alcohol establishments.
The proclamation signed Tuesday, goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and will permit bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs to reopen in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk counties. It also removes the restrictions on hours that alcohol may be sold in restaurants in those counties. It also clarifies social distancing requirements that apply to bars and restaurants throughout the entire state.
Bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs will continue to be closed in Johnson and Story counties. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises. Restaurants in these two counties are still permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.
The proclamation also continues to strongly encourage all Iowans 2 or older to wear a mask or other face covering when in public settings, especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain 6 feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability.
These adjusted public health measures remain in effect until Sept. 20 unless Reynolds extends the Public Health Disaster Emergency before that date.
The proclamation's signing was announced by the Governor's office via press release Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.