CLINTON - Acknowledging the frustration of residents who can't get a coronavirus vaccination appointment, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said her office is working to boost the vaccination supply, help counties efficiently deliver doses and create a centralized registration and referral system to get shots into the arms of Iowans.
Nearly 276,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa since Dec. 14, with more than 137,000 people having received a first dose and nearly 70,000 others having received both doses for full vaccination, she said during a press conference. But, she said, the process isn't moving quickly enough.
She is blaming the slow rollout on the limited supply of doses the federal government is allocating to the state, the uncertainty of how much the state was getting and county-level barriers that are slowing dose delivery to providers. And as indicated by a CDC report, when it comes to Iowans' first dose, per 100,000 residents, the state has the third lowest vaccination rate in the nation.
"We're averaging at about 60 percent of getting the vaccines administered," she said.
She pointed to the success of Polk County, where providers are turning around nearly 100 percent of their weekly allocation before the next shipment of vaccine arrives, which she said takes a high level of planning and coordination.
"But there are also counties with administration rates much lower than what we would anticipate," she said, adding that her team and the Iowa Department of Public Health are working with counties across the state to identify and understand barriers and develop plans to resolve those issues.
"I'm also aware that many Iowans are frustrated by the scheduling process and struggling to make an appointment," she said. "I understand how disappointing it is when you're finally eligible to get the vaccine and you can't get through to schedule an appointment."
But, she said, part of that difficulty is deliberate so people don't get their hopes up; as vaccine doses are limited, appointments also will be limited so people won't have to face appointment cancellations two or three times, something noted in other states, she said.
She also acknowledged that older Iowans may not have computer access, may not want to use one or need more help in navigating the appointment process.
She said the state is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to help older Iowans by answering their questions, assisting with scheduling and coordinating transportation for older Iowans who are homebound. She said more information about accessing that help will be released Friday.
She said the state also is looking for solutions to quickly stand up a centralized vaccination registration and referral system where Iowans can provide information and be matched with providers near them.
She also is looking forward to when vaccine production is increased and the system has streamlined delivery; in the meantime, she is asking residents to be patient.
"We're going to do everything we can to get Iowans vaccinated," she said.
