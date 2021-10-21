DEWITT — Rhonda’s House is on the move.
At least, that’s what organizers said they hope will happen sometime in the next six months.
The peer-run respite house in DeWitt, operated by nonprofit Life Connections, provides a safe haven for people suffering personal crisis, including those battling with mental health and substance abuse troubles.
The home provides a bedroom and a quiet place to unwind, mentally reset, or seek safety. Approved visitors stay anywhere from 24 hours to seven days. Life Connections Director Todd Noack said visitors generally are referred to the house, at which time staff proceeds with the pre-screening process. It has provided respite to more than 250 guests since opening in October 2018.
With the end of its lease quickly approaching in May 2022, Noack and staff there are laying the groundwork for a move that will hopefully, they say, mean more space and potential service offerings.
Rhonda’s House is located at 1131 Hospital Drive in DeWitt, two doors to the north of Genesis Medical Center. Genesis owns the property, along with the houses to the north and south, and donated the home for Life Connections’ use.
Noack said Genesis plans to eventually tear down the three homes and construct a parking lot but emphasized that Life Connections is not being kicked out.
“May is the month when our lease expires,” Noack said. “Our agreement (with Genesis) in the beginning was for one or two years, and they have supported us for three years.”
In a letter sent to Noack, Curt Coleman, president of Genesis Health System critical access hospitals, said the land is a part of Genesis’ “campus improvement and expansion plan.”
Coleman said Rhonda’s House has been a model tenant and that Genesis Medical Center has been “honored to be a partner in launching Rhonda’s House … the success of Rhonda’s House has been an inspiration to those of us here at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, to the entire community … and to all of Iowa.”
A move would bring a bevy of positives to the organization, Noack said. Life Connections will be in the market for a four- to five-bedroom house with at least two bathrooms. That would allow it to double its capacity and potentially accept guests from across the state.
Noack said the house serves an average of five to seven people per month, but its usage ebbs and flows. For the last week, the home has been empty; no one has used it. Other times, there aren’t enough rooms for everyone who asks, and staff members refer people to other sources of help.
Logistical concerns
One of the benefits of the current Rhonda’s House location is its proximity to the hospital. The lot is zoned for commercial use, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. Rhonda’s House is not a commercial entity, but that zoning designation was what fits it the best, Lindner said.
“It doesn’t have single-family use, and it is not a multi-family home either. It’s transient, people are in and out. (Commercial) was the closest fit for that use; our code doesn’t define every use.”
When Rhonda’s House changes locations, it must find a place that also has commercial zoning, something that could be a hurdle, Lindner said.
“If it doesn’t fit the zoning, the city shouldn’t spot-zone,” which means taking a single lot in a residential area and making it a commercial lot.
The best course of action, Lindner said, would be for Rhonda’s house to either apply for a special-use permit — which would require approval by the city’s zoning board — or purchase a house within a district zoned residential but that also has a secondary commercial zoning designation.
Noack said if the zoning complication isn’t worked out, the possibility of moving the service to Grand Mound, Welton, or some other small town could be in the cards.
“Do I want to do that? No,” Noack said. “If the city chooses not to (adjust zoning rules), then we would need to look at (another town), which means it’s farther for (guests) to get to the grocery store, or fitness center, or wellness center.”
Noack said the home does not add to the city’s crime statistics. He could remember two instances since 2018 where the police were called — one was for an assault on a staff member and the other was for inappropriate touching on a staff member.
“Their activities have not called for hardly any police services,” Lindner said.
Finding funding
If Rhonda’s House were to move, the first major milestone would be securing funding. Noack said several possibilities exist. He plans to seek funding through the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region as well as a grant offered by the state for peer-run respite and wellness centers. That comes with the caveat that the home provide respite to people from around the state if they need it.
The third source of funding would come from local donations — an effort Noack plans to kick off soon.
“This is going to be a $500,000 campaign,” Noack said.
The money would cover the purchase price of a property and any needed upgrades to it, including ramps and wider doorways to make it accessible to everyone.
“We don’t have the money,” Noack said. “We have $16,000 that we’ve raised ourselves already.”
Life Connections is hosting an open house Oct. 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Center to provide information about Rhonda’s House, the potential move, and some of the services it provides.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
