CLINTON — Postponed for a year due to COVID-19, the dedication of the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive will take place May 31.
American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Parking will be available at the city parking lot next to Rotary Park across from Happy Joe’s, the City of Clinton said in its announcement of the event. During the ceremony, the eastbound lane of Fifth Avenue South and eastbound and westbound lanes of Sixth Avenue South will be blocked starting at South First Street, the city said.
Anyone driving south on Riverview Drive will be required to turn west on Fifth Avenue South.
The Historic Preservation Commission, the former Monument Committee, the AMVETS, VFW, American Legion, the Clinton County Development Association, the WWI Centennial Committee and the Daughters of the American Revolution made the renovation possible, the city said.
