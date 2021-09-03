CLINTON — Sentencing is scheduled next month for a Clinton man who pleaded guilty last week to one felony count of incest.
Mark A. Richards, 44, 3940 220th St., pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of incest, a Class D felony. The plea agreement notes the state at sentencing will resist an application for a deferred judgment. Beyond what is in the plea agreement, the State will remain silent and make no statement, the plea agreement states. The Court is not bound by the position of any party and is free to enter any sentence deemed appropriate, the plea agreement says.
The plea agreement notes if judgment is imposed at any time for the offense, Richards will be sentenced to a special sentence under Iowa Code, subjecting Richards to an additional 10 years or parole supervision and possible additional incarceration in addition to any other sentence provided by law. Sex offender registry requirements under Chapter 692A apply as a collateral consequence, the plea agreement states.
The State will dismiss all remaining counts, according to the plea agreement.
The amended trial information filed Aug. 23 charges Richards with three counts of incest, a Class D felony.
According to the amended trial information, the incident to which Richards entered a guilty plea is alleged to have occurred between February 11, 2017, and February 16, 2017.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Oct. 28.
