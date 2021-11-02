CLINTON — District Court Judge Stuart Werling has sentenced a Clinton man to up to five years in prison for incest.
Mark A. Richards, 44, 3940 220th St., was sentenced Friday on one count of incest, a Class D felony. According to the amended trial information, the incident to which Richards entered a guilty plea is alleged to have occurred between Feb. 11, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2017. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Two additional counts of incest were dismissed.
Werling ordered Richards be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years. Richards was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Werling ordered Richards pay a $1,025 fine and a $250 civil penalty.
Richards also is to serve a 10-year term, as if on parole, after he is released from prison. Richards was ordered to be placed on the corrections continuum. Werling ordered Richards to register and be placed on the Iowa sex offender registry.
