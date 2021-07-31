CLINTON — With only 31 miles between DeWitt and Clinton on the 2021 RAGBRAI route, cyclists reached the Lyons district in time for breakfast.
Sweetheart Bakery was great, said John Mantica of Cape Coral, Florida after finishing a pastry. He was ready to go back for more.
Mantica and Darren Herrold, of Cambridge, Iowa, shared a bench on Main Avenue in Clinton as they have shared RAGBRAI since 1999. The men met during the ride and have ridden together many times since then.
Herrold was riding his 22nd RAGBRAI, John his 15th, this week. They ride with Bike World out of Des Moines.
Mantica remembered being in Clinton for a previous RAGBRAI, he said. He wrote "Clinton or Bust" down his leg.
"If you want to see Iowa, do it on a bike," Herrold said. "It's beautiful."
Herrold celebrated his 50th birthday Saturday in Clinton. Born and raised in Iowa, he said, "Iowa Nice is a real thing." That's what draws him to the ride -- the people.
In addition to teaching history at Ballard High School in Huxley, Herrold is the assistant coach to the state champion girls basketball team there, Mantica said.
"I'm a teacher, so I'm a people person," Herrold said.
People are abundant on RAGBRAI, and Mantica and Herrold stopped to visit with many of them as they peddled across the state. People from retirement homes sit outside and watch the riders pass, they said. In one town, they visited with a 93-year-old veteran at an American Legion tent.
"People are really nice on this ride, and they go all out for us," said Mantica. In some small towns, everyone takes the day off work to provide for the riders, they said.
"DeWitt was awesome," said Herrold. "DeWitt went all out."
Mantica stopped at a coffee shop there and met a woman who new everything about coffee, he said.
DeWitt needs to host again, said Herrold.
RAGBRAI is a different experience for each person on the ride, said Mantica. Different reasons and different goals drive them. Different restaurants and attractions interest them.
As riders crossed North Third Street and made their way along Main Avenue under the gigantic American Flag, they noticed Lusqueal Ball and Frank Swinatra. The costumed pigs belong to Midwest Pets for Life in Clinton.
"That's a photo op," said one biker, stopping by the Midwest tent. "That just made my day," said another. Riders drew their cell phones from their pockets and subjected the swine to selfies.
Down by the river, cyclists dipped their tires in an inlet of the Mississippi River to end this year's Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. Afterward they looked for something to eat, took photos by the river and looked for their rides back home.
Mike Godar, of Minneapolis, and Ben Lemmerman, of Waukee, were first-time RAGBRAI riders. Godar had heard about it, and Iowa is close to Minnesota, so he joined Bike World's RAGBRAI team for the week. It's his first organized ride ever, he said, though he's been biking about 12 years.
Godar hopes to ride across Iowa again in the future, he said. In the meantime, he's learned of other rides from RAGBRAI cyclists and plans a 100-mile ride in the Winona, Minnesota area.
Stuff is happening everywhere, said Lemmerman.
While RAGBRAI is a challenging ride, every town is hospitable, Lemmerman said. At night, the riders get to party with the locals. The last two towns, Anamosa and DeWitt, were especially good, he said.
As Brooke Byam entertained on the RAGRAI stage on Riverview Drive and Team Flamingo of Waterloo rested on a hill near the dip site in their bright pink jerseys, Beekman's Homemade Ice Cream from Pocahontas churned ice cream using loud antique gas engines.
The Air Force team crossed the railroad tracks at Ninth Avenue North just ahead of a Canadian Pacific train reached the intersection. Volunteers directed traffic. The LumberKings served concessions with a view of the baseball field.
A drone captured it all from overhead. RAGBRAI, like all good things, came to an end.
