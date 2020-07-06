CLINTON — Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told Clinton County officials last week that the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County over the past two weeks is mostly due to group activities.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said Monday that the county is seeing a greater rate of positive cases now than at any other time during the pandemic.
Cullen reported Wednesday that Clinton County had 98 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of more than 30 since June 17. The county had 85 positive cases June 25 and 68 positive cases on June 17, she said.
The county had 10 active cases as of Wednesday morning.
Kness said the county’s positive cases increased from 98 to 113 positive cases since July 1, and the trend continues to show the positive tests are for people under 40 years of age.
Clinton County had about 28 active cases as of Monday, Kness said.
The cause of the increase in coronavirus cases is not so much going to bars and restaurants but individuals participating in group activities, said Cullen last week.
The current wave of positive cases is more prevalent in people 40 years old and younger, which differs from the cases in April. Many people who test positive are not getting as sick and some are asymptomatic.
Fewer people utilizing hospitals for COVID than in the past, said Cullen, and people are out, spreading the virus without knowing if a vulnerable person will get it and have health problems.
“I think we just really need to stress that people use their personal preventive measures,” Cullen said. “So, of course, that’s the good hygiene. Frequently, frequently washing your hands. The social distancing that we’ve talked over about. The mask. If you’re going into somewhere where you don’t frequent, and you’re seeing new people, using the mask.
“The guidance is there. The research is there,” Cullen said. “If you and the other person you’re talking to have the mask on, you’re going to protect yourself.“
Cullen said she believes the increase in cases recently is due to people not social distancing.
“People want to get out there and they want to talk to people and they want to be with people,“ Cullen said. “At first we were talking so much about all the hospitalizations and taxing the healthcare system. And we were so cautious because we didn’t want to make the decision of who went on the ventilator, who didn’t.
“And now, like I said, the population that’s getting it is a little bit different. But we still have that vulnerable population out there that can get it,” said Cullen.
People need to remember if they are going out that they need to keep their household and those around them safe, Cullen said.
Clinton County has a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, Cullen said, and hospitals have been asked the create a stockpile of 90 days of PPE, which Cullen said they are currently working towards.
The county has received few requests from long term care facilities and hospitals for PPE.
Kness said Monday that the county has most kinds of supplies on hand. Some items are still difficult to obtain, specifically real N95 masks, he said.
Emergency Management has plenty of procedure masks and gloves but it has seen an increase in requests for gloves.
“We were showing for quite a while one or two cases every four to five days,” Kness said. “Now we’re showing up to four or five cases per day. Sometimes less, sometimes more. But averaging around four to five cases per day over the last few weeks.”
Protective measures such as distancing and shielding are important, Kness said. “Limit the amount of time you’re in proximity to other people that you don’t live with,” he said. “Wearing a mask to cut down on the transmission of coronavirus.“
Kness said that county supervisors should be aware of the increase in cases which, though relatively low compared to other parts of the country, is “certainly concerning.”
MercyOne plans to resume command calls Wednesday, Kness said. The calls were halted when the county was not seeing many cases, but MercyOne will resume the service this week.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said that closing county buildings for the first few months of the pandemic was meant to preserve and protect Clinton County services. County supervisors need to be ready to move quickly as information is made available to the board, he said.
Clinton County buildings closed to the public in March and reopened in June.
