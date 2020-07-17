CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced a second year for its student support program called RISE – Retention Initiative with Support and Engagement. The goal of RISE is to help students achieve personal, professional, and academic success at CCC and beyond.
The program includes opportunities for academic support, career advising, assistance with the transfer process, social events, networking, and more. More specifically, RISE students are asked to do things like meet more frequently with their academic adviser, meet with their instructors during office hours, spend time in the student success center, plan for their career or their transfer to a four-year college or university, join a club, attend an event or workshop, etc.
Overall, students are expected to spend 25 hours each semester on program-related activities, for a total of 50 hours for the year. Upon meeting all of the expectations for the year, participants will receive a $500 stipend that can be used toward tuition and books during their next semester (summer or the following fall).
Students in any major/program are eligible to apply as long as they have at least three semesters left at CCC. Students need to meet two criteria of many in order to apply. Those criteria include, but are not limited to, being a first-generation college student, being a working parent, being a veteran or active military, recently moving to Clinton or Jackson counties, being a recent CCC HiSET graduate, and getting a recommendation from their CCC adviser or their high school counselor if they are a recent high school graduate. See an application for a full list of criteria.
For more information about the RISE program, contact Michelle Allmendinger, Dean of Student Development at Clinton Community College, at 244-7002.
