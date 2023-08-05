The motto adopted by the Edward Jones financial services firm is carried out in Clinton by financial adviser Christie Collins, who is “helping to make the world a better place.”
“I love being able to help people reach their goals,” she says. “Sometimes it is retirement and other times it’s something they’ve had on their bucket list. No matter the situation, helping someone get where they want to be is probably the most rewarding thing you can do.”
The Fortune 500 firm is the largest financial services firm in the U.S. in terms of its number of financial advisers. Established in downtown St. Louis in 1922, it now has more than 17,000 locations where 19,000 financial advisors help over 8 million individual clients.
“We are unique in our industry because we are a partnership, whereas most of our competitors are corporations,” she says. “I started with the firm in 2017 and opened my current office in 2018.”
Collins graduated from Clinton High School, then the University of Wisconsin – Madison School of Business before returning in 2011 to live and work in Clinton.
“I have been fortunate to receive industry awards each year for achievements within the industry,” she says. “I’ve also worked to get some additional professional designations that have helped me grow and learn more to become a better adviser for my clients.”
At the same time, she says that Clinton “is a great place to have a family and raise children.”
“There are a lot of exciting things happening right now in Clinton and the surrounding area,” she says. “I can’t wait to see where we go over the next couple years.”
Her significant other, Daniel, is a member of the Clinton Police Department. Together, they have two children, 11-year-old Landon and 7-year-old Leo.
Collins loves to snow ski and jokes that her family enjoys ruining a good walk with some golf.
Still, she strives to make accomplishments in all aspects of her life.
“My list of goals is quite lengthy,” she says, “and it has community goals, professional goals, and goals for my family. I recently accomplished what was my top goal, which I will be announcing in a few weeks.”
Edward Jones is located at 1320 11th St. NW, Suite C, in Clinton. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
