Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion’s focus on the people of Clinton comes with an unerring positive attitude.
“You can’t get any better than someone from Clinton, Iowa,” he says. “I have always felt safe and welcome here and I think that shows the true character of the people we have in Clinton.”
A native of Clinton, Maddasion attended Prince of Peace Catholic Schools.
“I grew up going out to the beach every weekend,” he says, “and we still do as a family, so I will always be partial to the marina and our access to the Mississippi River.”
Maddasion’s first job at age 14 was as a Clinton Junior Baseball umpire. He later joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Clinton High School in 2003, serving four years as a network intelligence analyst.
With a bachelor’s degree in finance earned on the campus of Ashford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University, Maddasion in July 2012 became a loan officer at Aegis Credit Union on North Second Street. What he enjoys the most about his position there is helping people.
“Whether it is getting them into a new car, helping with some sort of life expense, or even getting a chance to educate people on their credit and the best practices in regards to credit,” he says. “No matter what I am doing with the member, it is nice to help make a positive impact on their financial situation through a loan or financial education.”
As mayor of Clinton, “I most enjoy getting the opportunity to talk to our citizens when I am out and about at one of the wonderful events we have,” he says. “Creating relationships with different people in many different capacities throughout the community has been the most rewarding part of this position.”
Although he was active in the community as a basketball coach at both Prince of Peace and Northeast high schools, Maddasion was new to city politics when 1,148 general election votes unseated incumbent Mayor Mark Vulich at the end of his second four-year term. At the start of 2020, Maddasion became mayor of Clinton on the platform of addressing abandoned housing issues, job development, and revitalization of the riverfront and the city’s downtown area.
“I would like to continue serving the citizens of Clinton and working with the City Council and city staff,” he says. “I have had a lot of fun over the past 3.5 years and I would like to continue making Clinton the best place to live. There is so much more we can do to expand on tourism, job growth, housing growth, and quality of life. Those things have really been a focal point of what I have tried to do in city government.”
He calls the city’s assets “like none other. The riverfront, Eagle Point Park, our unique downtowns on Fifth and Main avenues are just a few that we truly should be proud of.”
Maddasion fills his time away from the office with sports, golfing, and boating as well as spending time with “my lovely wife Morgan,” to whom he’s been married for five years, and their sons, 3-year-old Bennett and 9-month-old Cooper.
“Personally, I want to continue to make connections in the community that allow me to grow professionally while creating relationships that span past just business dealings,” he says. “We have a lot of truly wonderful leaders and mentors in town and continuing to learn from them is important to me so I can grow my leadership skills.”
