CAMANCHE - While under a flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, and with a forecast calling for thunderstorms, the City of Camanche and its residents are preparing for flooding along the Mississippi River.
“We haven’t seen anything like this since 2019,” Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said Thursday, referring to when snowmelt caused the river to crest at 22 feet, 5 feet above the official flood stage.
Kida calls the 2019 flood “the 90-day underwater flood” that caused sewer collapse and other issues driven by the length of time during which the water remained at high levels.
“We don’t anticipate the water being up so high as long as it was before,” he says, “but the real difficulty is the rapid pace at which they’re telling us this water’s going to come up.”
At 4 p.m. Friday, the river level was reported by the National Weather Service as surpassing 17.35 feet. River levels are projected to reach a moderate flood level of 18.5 feet Saturday afternoon, a major flood level of 20.5 feet after 1 p.m. Monday, and continue to rise to 21 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises thereafter are possible.
“We will start closing roads here soon,” Kida says. The closures were set to begin with Ninth Street west of U.S. 67. Typically the first area of concern, it will be barricaded once Hazel Lake has breached the roadway.
Kida says access to Swan Slough boat ramp, usually the next area of concern, was expected to be closed Friday. There are about six houses on Swan Drive impacted by high water levels. Kida says sandbags have been filled and made available to those residents.
As water levels rise to about 20 feet, South Washington Boulevard and the marina are likely to be impacted. At 21 feet, many homes in Camanche may be impacted. Rock Creek Park also has closed, according to Clinton County Conservation.
The National Weather Service advises motorists not to drive on flooded roads as most flood deaths occur inside vehicles. Motorists also should not attempt to drive around barricades and into flooded areas.
“We’re not going to tolerate that nonsense this time,” Kida says. “Once that road is closed, people violating that ‘Road Closed’ sign take on the risk of being cited.”
People who go around barricades or Road Closed signs, in the event of an incident, put the lives of those in public safety at risk as well and Kida says “We’re not having it.”
“The speed at which this water is going to come up is not anything to mess around with,” he said.
