DEWITT — The new pickleball complex in DeWitt is now one step closer to becoming a reality.
At its meeting July 18, the DeWitt City Council awarded the contract for the project to Rittmer Inc., of DeWitt, which submitted the lowest bid of $433,388.18.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner explained the base bid is for the six courts and an asphalt parking lot.
The complex will be located on the Porth property, adjacent to the Humeston Road north of the Sho-Manor apartment complex.
The city received eight bids total for the project, spanning from Rittmer’s bid all the way to almost $600,000.
Although the base bid was below the last engineer’s estimate of $475,000 established a month ago, the estimate for bonding purposes made late last fall was $300,000, leaving the city short on funding.
Lindner noted the pickleball committee has raised about $80,000 in grants to help with the shortfall. The city also has reached out to its bond attorney to inquire about its ability to borrow additional funds.
A public hearing will be held Aug. 1, so the city can get approval to borrow up to $225,000 in additional funds for the project. Lindner said they need about $120,000, but not knowing what might be coming, he wants to be sure enough is secured.
The fact that the project will cost well above what the city originally budgeted, he added, simply is a sign of the times.
“We got good bids, we got competitive bids and a good number of them,” Lindner said. “But, we’re still over (the original estimate), and that’s with no change orders. The pickleball group is doing its best to bring in grant funds, and I will continue to look for things to offset the cost. It takes time. It’s just the environment we’re in. From six months ago, our estimate was off quite a bit.”
In other business, the council:
• Discussed the replacement of DeWitt Police Officer Robyn Carter, who resigned to join the Clinton County Sheriff’s office. Chief Dave Porter said a candidate has been selected, who will be sent to the academy and should be able to start sometime after the first of the year. There had been some discussion about temporarily replacing Patrol Officer Nick Grant, who will go on active duty in August; however, Porter said he did not feel it was imperative to fill that position at this time. Porter noted it has been 112 weeks since the department has had a full roster of officers.
• Approved change orders for the DeWitt Fire Station project, one for a door frame and hardware to meet code, and one for a frame and grate for a storm water structure. Some grading work on the project already has begun. Next month, they hope to do more grading and set the footings for the structure.
