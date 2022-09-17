CLINTON – It has been a little over two months since Tanner and Elizabeth Skiff and Chris and Nikki Byrns opened up Rivals Sports, their new sports store on Main Avenue.
They started their business in a short period of time, not committing to the idea until mid-March.
“In the middle of March my wife was trying to get cleats for my stepson who had a tournament the next day and she couldn’t find any around here and she called down to Dicks and they didn’t have any either so she said that we needed to open a sports store,” Tanner Skiff said.
After the idea was painted in his head by his wife, she found a place that could work online. Once Tanner saw it, the ball started rolling and the store opened four months later.
“She found this place on Facebook Marketplace and I knew the guy so he let me go check it out and that was in March and we opened in July. It was just a speak-it-into-existence kind of a thing,” Skiff said.
Just recently, a bunch of older cleats were donated to the store and they decided to give them away in a deal where if you bought one pair for $5 you’d get two more free. John Nichols, owner of Nichols Roofing, heard about it and bought out the rest of the shoes so that they could give them away.
“It was a cool collab with local businesses and people seemed to really like it,” Skiff said.
They have been able to be a part of different events and giveaways since opening. A unique aspect to their store is that they have not really targeted one demographic and they have just about anything you could want in there.
“There hasn’t really been a solid demographic of anything, which is good. We’ve had older people come in and there’s also a ton of kids that come in here as well,” Skiff said.
Their best selling items in the summer were sunglasses and Super Soakers.
“Our Pit Viper sunglasses have been a bestseller. The Super Soakers and Whiffle ball stuff were big before school started which makes me excited because it means kids are out and about playing and doing stuff outside,” Skiff said.
With the changing seasons, the popularity of items goes up and down. A month ago it was soccer, football and volleyball but pretty soon there will be a transition to more basketball gear.
“You can tell when certain sports are about to start because we sell a lot of that stuff,” Skiff said.
Skiff’s favorite part is that he knows they are helping out the community. They made their business to help locals who need last-minute gear and equipment and that’s the feedback he’s been getting.
“I think that probably the best part that I’ve heard from people is that it’s like a last-minute thing. If someone needs something for tomorrow you can’t hop on Amazon and get it but you can stop in here and see what we’ve got,” Skiff said.
The Rivals Sports crew looks forward to continuing to grow as its business is just getting started.
“It’s cool that we’re able to exist and help people out,” Skiff said.
