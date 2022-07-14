CLINTON - There's a new sports store coming to town. That being Rivals Sports and they have a big opening week coming up.
This new store is located at 85 Main Ave. Clinton, IA 52732. They specialize in selling all kinds of sports gear. The locally owned sporting good store will have plenty of gear no matter what sport you are looking for.
Monday, July 18 marks the grand opening of the store and it is going to be a week full of plenty of opportunities as their business kicks off.
There will be plenty of food set up around the new site. First off on Monday morning with Deanna's Java. B & T Smokin BBQ will be there in the afternoon as well.
On Tuesday they will have more food with Mikes Fun Foods in the early afternoon. The Iowa Hawkeyes and defensive tackle Logan Lee will be at the store signing autographs for fans from 5-7 p.m..
It keeps on going on Wednesday with more food in the morning and then the Clinton LumberKings signing more autographs at 5 p.m.
Thursday they will switch it up and you can go hangout with the Clinton River Kings football team from 5-7 p.m.
The Mayor, Scott Maddasion will be in the store from 5-6 p.m. on Friday so you can go hang out with him and continue to check out the store.
And finally the week ends on Saturday with Creative Catering Caravan at the store from 10:30 a.m. to close and then Iowa State Cyclone Alumni Monique Harris will be in the store signing autographs as well from 12-2 p.m.
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
