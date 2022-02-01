CLINTON - Art from the Clinton Art Association’s Permanent Collection is the current exhibit at the River Arts Center.
The main feature is recently donated art by Sr. Ruth Cox and the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton, which includes an etching by Mauricio Lasansky and a lithograph by Marc Chagall. There are 15 pieces in all.
Most of the pieces of this collection were purchased in galleries in Cedar Rapids, where Sr. Ruth Cox lived after retiring as administrator at the Alverno.
In addition, the center has selected works by artists Win Jones, R.C . Williams, and other artists already in the collection. The River Arts Center is a non-profit operated by the Clinton Art Association, and the collection is over 50 years of donations, purchases, and memorials.
The center also has rotating exhibits, a gift shop, and Rainbow Pottery, and hopes to be able to schedule classes and programs in the near future.
An open house is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The public is welcome and there is no fee to attend. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
