CLINTON — The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29.
Coming from Greensboro, North Carolina, artist Alexis Lavine juried and judged this year’s annual IWS exhibition that consists of fifty seven paintings chosen from 90 entries from IWS members from across Iowa. Lavine has been a professional artist for twenty years and is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society and the Transparent Watercolor society and a nationally recognized instructor, RAC said.
The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions.
The River Arts Center is located at 229-5th Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The exhibit is on display through March 29. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
The Iowa Watercolor Society is an organization with over 140 members who are beginning, amateur and professional artists, RAC said. The organization offers watercolorists of all skill levels to network with artists statewide.
The only requirement for IWS membership is an interest in watercolor painting. iWS was organized in 1977 by a group of devoted artists who loved watercolor painting, led by Joe Messner of Cedar Rapids. Each year the organization sponsors an annual meeting, juried exhibition, awards luncheon and workshops. Its primary purpose is to promote and encourage interest in water based media in Iowa.
