CLINTON — The River Arts Center in downtown Clinton will reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
The center closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The center will be open only for receptions and special programs on Sundays, but will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., Martha Hayes of RAC said Saturday in a press release
The opening exhibit is a display of watercolors by Bonnie Temperley of Clinton, her son Ben of Geneseo, Illinois, and Randall Bonjeur of Pensacola, Florida and Savanna, Illinois.
An artists' reception is set for Sunday, June 14, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. with social distancing.
Bonnie Temperly is a well-known artist in Clinton, said Hayes. A lifelong artist, she majored in art education at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. After teaching art for 35 years, Temperly retired to pursue her love of watercolor and pastel painting, taking workshops under master painters.
Temperly has displayed her work at the Artists' Co-op in Savanna, Illinois, Mercy South in Clinton and at River Arts Center, Hayes said. Temperly has served on the board of the Clinton Art Association, which operates the art gallery, and has taught classes for adults and children.
Temperly's inspiration is mostly in God's creation, Hayes said, and the artist tries to give each painting a life and spirit that transcends the realism of the photo or set that she paints from.
Ben Temperly credits his mother with introducing him to the joys of art, Hayes said. Finding inspiration from the natural world, Ben Temperly seeks to capture the beauty in his travel adventures in various media, including watercolor and pastels.
His animal paintings include a lion, bison and giraffe.
Originally from Clinton, Ben Temperly now resides in Geneseo, Illinois. He received a master's degree in architecture from Southern Illinois University and is employed at Joseph Architectural Group in Rock Island, Illinois, Hayes said.
Randall Bonjeur was born in Clinton and graduated from Quincy College. His first job was at Clinton Lincoln-Mercury. His art journey began with a friendship with bird artist Randall Compton in Alaska. Bonjeur wanted to learn watercolor but was too busy at the time. He retired and left Alaska.
An avid birder, with more time on his hands, Bonjeur began painting birds and observing their behavior, said Hayes. At an obscure art show in a church, Bonjeur saw a painting of a blue jay by Bonnie Temperly. He called the number on the accompanying card, and, 32 lessons later, found commissions for paintings of birds pouring in.
Randall is an employees of State Parks of Florida, leads bird groups and lectures on the ever-changing dynamics of migration, bird calls and behaviors.
The exhibit will be displayed through July 4.
