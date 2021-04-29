CLINTON — The Clinton Art Association will exhibit oriental art from its permanent collection along with art from Africa and Vietnam while it polls visitors for their favorite vacation destinations.
The new show continues through June 12 at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
“One fun aspect of this show is that you will have a vote for where you would go when you get vaccinated, are in good health, have time and money and desire,” CAA says in its quarterly newsletter.
“We will also have a place to vote for your favorite work of art.”
Judy Doughty, of Fulton, Illinois, will show artwork from Africa and Asia that she has collected. “We had all summer to travel,” said the former Clinton High School math teacher.
With two daughters in the Peace Corp, Doughty visited many foreign countries, such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Figi. “So we have collected some treasures,” Doughty said.
One daughter currently lives in Myanmar. The other lives in Washington, D.C., Doughty said.
Doughty’s most expensive piece on display is the door of a granary from Mali. Generations live in the same place, said Doughty. Their doors are engraved to tell a story, she said.
Doughty will show a spear from Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, and a walking stick from Burkina Faso. Doughty has included a map with her display so that visitors can see where in the world the items come from.
Tim Breuch, of Maquoketa, is exhibiting art from Thailand and items he collected while serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam from 1966-1967.
Some of the items from Vietnam are “items that you could pick up on the streets,” Breuch said.
Others, like the ceremonial crossbow and arrows, were used by the Montagnard tribe, indigenous peoples of the Central Highlands of Vietnam. They are like a separate entity, Breuch said.
The tribes used blunt arrows to shoot lizards and iguanas and monkeys and kept by their huts to eat bugs. When the lizards and iguanas got big, they’d eat them, Breuch said.
The Montagnards were “such a trustworthy people,” Breuch said. “Our people used them as guides and scouts.”
The people were primitive. “It almost felt like I was going back 500 years,” said Breuch.
“I was a medical officer,” said Breuch. He would take doctors to the tribe periodically. “We would give them pills for malaria, dysentery, typhoid.”
One day he found the woman trading the pills based on their color, putting holes in them and making necklaces of them.
The items Breuch collected showed a craftsmanship that has been lost in some cultures.
During a week of rest and relaxation from his war service, Breuch visited Bangkok, Thailand. He’s included art from that country in the River Arts Center exhibit.
Anni Johnson, of Fulton, Illlinois, took a world cruise that was cut short due to COVID. Her photos are part of the Exotic Places... Where Would You Go display.
The cruise was supposed to last 128 days. “We did 79,” Johnson said. She will display photos from places she visited, including Australia, Antarctica and Easter Island.
River Arts Center will host an artists’ reception for the exhibitors Sunday, May 23, from 1-3 p.m.
River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
