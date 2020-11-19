FULTON, Ill. — Children are safer in school than out of school, River Bend school officials and the Whiteside County Health Department said Wednesday as the district considered moving back to remote learning.
“It’s always good to keep the kids in school,” said Cheryl Lee, public health administrator for the Whiteside County Health Department. If they’re not in school, they are going “who knows where” and not necessarily following health department rules, she said.
The risk of spread is greater when people gather, when students hang out at each other’s houses or staff members hang out with friends on weekends than at school, Lee said.
“What we’re seeing is [that] what people do in their private lives comes into the school,” said Lee.
The school board debated returning to remote learning or to a hybrid of remote and in-person following the Thanksgiving holiday. Lee and WCHD’s Cory Law told the board what to consider, but Lee said closing schools is not the job of the health department but the job of the school board.
COVID positivity rates in the River Bend area are low, said Superintendent Darryl Hogue, only about 13% in Fulton and Albany, Illinois.
This week, the high school had three students positive for COVID. The middle school had two, and the elementary school only one, school principals told Hogue.
Students who have tested positive and students who are close contacts to anyone who has tested positive are at home. Anyone in the schools right now should be healthy individuals, Lee said.
But Hogue is trying to prepare schools for what they will see after Thanksgiving.
“We are considering a return to hybrid for the four days following Thanksgiving. It would give us space in our classes,” Hogue said. That would minimize how many students would have to quarantine if one student tested positive.
The district’s challenge this week was covering staff positions with so many staff members from the elementary school in quarantine, said Hogue. None of the staff tested positive, but some were quarantined after being named close contacts, he said.
After Thanksgiving, the challenge will be protecting students and staff from COVID contracted during the holiday, Hogue said.
Masks help stop secondary spread, Lee said. “I think the schools are doing everything they can.”
Coming off of the break, if students are exposed, they can become positive up to the 14th day after exposure to the virus, meaning 14 days after Thanksgiving break.
“I think we’re all going into the Thanksgiving break a little pessimistic that people aren’t going to be following the guidelines,” said Law. “That doesn’t mean the rest of the kids are at risk if you guys are following the protocols.”
School might be a safer environment for students than home because students will be following health department guidelines, Law said.
The district should consider how many people will be close contacts of anyone who comes back from break with COVID, Law said. If the school’s arrangement will make 20 or 30 students close contacts, that’s different than if only one student will be.
Hogue said the elementary school has had fewer quarantines than the high school has when someone tested positive.
Elementary School Principal Jeff Hoese said he has staff shortages due to quarantine. Because elementary teachers move around the room, from student to student, the teacher is a close contact when a student tests positive.
Students, however, don’t frequently interact, so few students are close contacts if a student tests positive.
According to Hoese, no student transmission has been traced to the school; the virus has always been contracted outside of class. “I believe ... we had seven kids out today.”
Middle School Principal Kathleen Schipper said she met with staff about the coming holiday. “My staff very much wants to be in school,” said Schipper. “They do not want to go remote.”
However, the staff feels the best move is to be proactive and go to remote learning, she said. The middle school would like to use Monday, Nov. 30 as a remote planning day and one less day of exposure.
The middle school’s situation is different than the elementary school, said Schipper. She tells teachers not to walk around the classroom, but because they don’t have the same students every class period, they can walk around and not hit the 15-minute mark required to be a close contact if a student tests positive.
None of the middle school staff quarantines have been due to students, said Schipper. They’ve been due to other situations. “I think that’s something we have to be aware of.”
Fifty percent of Fulton High School students are remote learning, said Principal Robert Gosch. Students would rather work from home than to keep switching from in-person to remote every time someone tests positive.
One student has been quarantined five times, said Gosch. Being out of school for 14 days is hard on students, he said.
“I would think going hybrid for that first week coming back would be reasonable,” Gosch said. Because of the way classes are structured, as many as 18 students could be quarantined if only one student tests positive, he said.
River Bend has tracked student positivity and quarantine rates since the beginning of the school year. District rates remain at or below 1%, according to district data.
The board made no decision concerning returning to remote learning following the holidays. Parents can find updates at riverbendschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.