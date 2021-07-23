FULTON, Ill. — While 91% of River Bend school district parents surveyed want their children to return to school without masks, Lynne Coffey, CGH-Fulton Medical Center family medicine nurse practitioner recommended masking indoors.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting in Fulton, three parents spoke against requiring masks for children this fall. Kyle Folk cited a Wall Street Journal article that details adverse reactions to the vaccines in young people. Despite that, some people are getting vaccines to avoid a mask mandate, he said.
Another parent said, during the board’s discussion of a return-to-learn policy for the fall, that her three children would rather be homeschooled than attend school with a mask. Her children were obedient and wore masks last year, she said, but they complained about it every day.
A third parent said her family has been attending indoor events without masks all summer and people are not getting sick. She doesn’t want her children to have to wear masks to school.
The board has not finalized its plan for school this fall, but the plan will be on the agenda for the Aug. 11 meeting, Superintendent Darryl Hogue said.
The plan Hogue suggested Wednesday would not require masks while children are at their desks and distanced from others, but teachers could require masks when students are in close proximity for an extended period of time.
In the event of an outbreak, the district could change the policy and require masks.
Masks will be required on school buses, said Hogue. The District has to enforce the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement, he said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law banning school districts from requiring students and staff to wear masks. “If we were in Iowa, two miles away, we wouldn’t be having this conversation at all,” said Hogue.
However, a CDC order from early January says masks must be required while riding public transportation, which includes school buses. Iowa school districts must decide whether to obey the CDC or State law.
According to the CDC, under 42 Code of Federal Regulations parts 70 and 71, CDC is authorized to detain, medically examine, and release persons arriving into the United States and traveling between states who are suspected of carrying these communicable diseases.
The federal government is authorized to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, may accept state and local assistance in enforcing federal quarantine and may assist state and local authorities in preventing the spread of communicable diseases.
State, local and tribal authorities have the authority to enforce isolation and quarantine within their borders, the CDC says.
“At some point, we’re going to have to have school without a mask,” said Hogue.
As in 2020, the 2021 return plan is in flux. The State of Illinois hasn’t changed its quarantine recommendations, Hogue said. “That’s one of the unknowns.” As recommendations change, River Bend’s rules will change.
“We all would agree having your teacher without a mask would be better,” said Hogue, especially for younger students who are still learning the language and benefit from seeing a teacher’s mouth during speech.
Hogue suggested that the District forego a mask requirement but continue sanitizing, distancing and testing to keep the virus from spreading. The plan is similar to what other districts are doing, he said.
More than 75% of River Bend staff is vaccinated, Hogue said, but most students are not. No vaccine has been approved for children under the age of 12.
Coffey told the board that the World Health Organization recommends that children 5 and under not wear masks; their risk is low enough that the benefits to their speech should take precedence.
Children between 6 and 11 should wear masks most of the time, according to the WHO, and children over the age of 12 should wear masks all the time due to the amount of socializing done by children that age, said Coffey. That’s the age the health organizations worry about most.
The WHO website says most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.
The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads, the WHO website says. “Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face.
“The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masking for everyone over the age of 2, said Coffey. The CDC says all unvaccinated people should wear masks.
“As we start the 2021-’22 school year, a large portion of students are not eligible to be vaccinated and there are COVID variants that are more contagious. Because of this and because we want to have all students in school, the AAP advocates for all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in school,” AAP says on its website.
Schools may lack the resources to monitor vaccine status or enforce mask policies based on vaccination status, and universal masking will also protect students and staff from other respiratory illnesses that would take time away from school, AAP says.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends masks indoors for anyone who is unvaccinated, said Coffey.
All health organizations Coffey consulted agree that outdoors, in large areas where social distancing is possible, masks are unnecessary.
Studies also conclude that students who get the virus are contracting it at home, not at school, Coffey said. That’s because schools are using many layers of mitigation, including masks, distancing and sanitation, she said.
Coffey said she saw few flu or gastrointestinal cases last year, proof that masks slow down those infections as well.
“Everyone is telling us this is an important part,” Coffey said.
Health officials are seeing numbers of positive tests increase, and the Delta variant is coming. “We’re seeing the trend. It’s on its way.”
Hogue and Coffey agreed that case numbers are low, and that’s good. But testing needs to continue because asymptomatic children, though not sick, can still spread the virus, said Coffey, and they need the numbers for research.
Board member Andrew Meyers said he has no problem with research, but he doesn’t like forcing children to stay home from school for testing positive if they aren’t sick.
His son had to quarantine three times last year and never got sick, Meyers said.
During a national pandemic, the school has to follow rules, Coffey said. If someone can trace a COVID death back to the school, the school will be in trouble, she said.
While a graph from the Mayo Clinic shows positive tests on the rise in the US, from a seven-day average low of less than 2% in June to 7.3% today, the fatality rate remains steady at under 2%.
According to the CDC, children under the age of 18 have accounted for 337 COVID deaths since Jan. 1, 2020, 0.667% of the total of 50,488 children who have died during that period.
