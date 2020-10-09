SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Darryl Hogue, superintendent of River Bend School District in Fulton, Illinois, has been named a 2020 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Northwest Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
Hogue was honored at a virtual ceremony Thursday. IASA originally planned to recognize 21 Superintendents of Distinction at a luncheon in Springfield in May, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an honor to be recognized by my fellow superintendents in the region because much of our work in northwest Illinois is a regional approach to sharing resources and problem solving,” said Hogue, who has been an educator for 25 years and has served as superintendent in River Bend for seven years. “I believe we can do so much more for our communities if we approach education initiatives regionally.”
Those nominating Hogue noted a number of successes during his tenure including:
- Worked with area school district and employers to become a 60 by 25 Leadership Community (MORE- Making Opportunities Real for Everyone) in which the district works to connect students to opportunities throughout northwest Illinois.
- Implemented competency educational strategies in the spring and fall of 2019.
- Expanded dual credit and found community resources to offset the cost of dual credit.
- Oversaw renovations to Fulton Elementary School, River Bend Middle School and Fulton High School that provided new learning opportunities to students and enhanced safety.
- Collaborated with employers in the Fulton and Clinton regions to form the River Bend Workforce Collaborative, which seeks to determine how Fulton High School can better impact the community and local employers.
“Each Superintendent of Distinction was nominated by peers in their regions based on their commitment, dedication and leadership,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “These extraordinary individuals truly provide exceptional leadership that elevates the success of students in their districts and are difference makers in their communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.