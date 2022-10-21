FULTON, Ill. — The River Bend School District is seeking feedback from its constituents. The district is working on completing a profile on what characteristics a Fulton High School graduate should possess.
A committee of teachers, parents and the school board has begun this process and has identified five Success Indicators for the profile. These indicators are personal development, cultural competence, effective communicators, career readiness, and innovative thinkers.
The district wants residents to help the committee determine which characteristics fit best under those 5 Success Indicators by filling out a survey by Oct. 31. The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3VKyCXY
The survey is also on the district website’s home page at www.riverbendschools.org.
If you have any questions about the survey, contact Kathleen Schipper at kschipper@riverbendschools.net
