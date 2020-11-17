FULTON, Ill. — River Bend schools have a relatively low rate of COVID infections and will continue in-person classes as long as it has enough staff to cover, Superintendent Darryl Hogue told parents Monday.
Though Whiteside County has a positivity rate of 24%, Fulton and Albany’s rates are between 11% and 13%, Hogue said in a letter to parents Monday.
River Bend may have to move to remote learning for a short time if a large number of students or teachers test positive or are quarantined without a positive test result and the district couldn’t find enough substitute teachers to cover classes, Hogue said.
The district might also close schools if the Whiteside County Health Department or the Illinois Department of Public Health mandate it.
The county health department supports in-person schooling, Hogue said. Students at school may be safer as long as students and families continue wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and communicating exposures and symptoms to health officials, he said.
So far schools are not spreading the virus, said Hogue. The Whiteside County Health Department sees small gatherings as the biggest spreading events, he said.
WCHD is allowing schools to decide whether to stay open during the holiday season, according to Hogue. Based on River Bend’s current positive rates, the district doesn’t plan to stop in-person classes surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, but Christmas and New Year plans have not been determined, he said.
The District will evaluate its situation again Jan. 5.
If COVID positivity rates spike between now and Thanksgiving, the District will reconsider, Hogue said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations Tuesday, but decisions for schools were left to local boards.
