FULTON, Ill. — Elementary School Principal Jeff Hoese opened his morning announcements to students Thursday with a Robin Williams-style “Goooood morning, Steamer Nation!”
His young wards likely won’t recognize the reference to the 1987 comedy “Good Morning, Vietnam.”
The morning announcements were read by 5th-grade students before schools shut down, Hoese said Thursday following his performance. The announcements were streamed through YouTube to smart boards in each classroom.
Hoese gives the announcements himself these days, sometimes with the help of guest announcers. Students who are stuck at home because of the Illinois governor’s mandated school shutdown still have access to YouTube and, consequently, to the morning announcements.
They also have access to remote learning tools that allow the River Bend School District to continue the school year online.
The district began remote learning days March 31 and will continue until schools reopen. “The feedback I’ve heard has been pretty positive,” said Hoese.
The first day was difficult because it was new, Hoese said. It’s like breaking in new shoes.
But students, parents and teachers are getting more comfortable with the process now, and teachers will be streamlining the process as needed through the month of April.
Fulton was ahead of many schools when the governor ordered the schools to close last month. “We piloted this in 2019,” said Superintendent Darryl Hogue, though not for long-term learning. The district had an elearning day in February to make up a snow day.
“We weren’t fearful of doing this,” Hogue said. “We feel like we had a good starting point.”
Illinois, like Iowa, has equity issues when students are working from home, said Hogue. Every student must have an equal opportunity to complete assignments. Consequently, the district had to have a plan for students without internet access or computer devices.
Fulton has a 1-to-1 ratio of devices to students, Hoese said, so checking out devices to students fulfilled that part of the equity issue.
As for the internet, the district contacted every student and found 10-15 who didn’t have internet access, Hogue said. He contacted Mediacom, which has some temporary free options, he said, and lined up donors who will help cover the cost of internet for families in need.
“We’re doing everything possible to help them,” Hogue said.
Physical packets are available to students who can’t access online documents, said Hogue. The transportation department is dropping off paper-and-pencil activities at the doorsteps of students who can’t access assignments online.
Many schools across the country are schooling children at home now, and they are sharing ideas, said Hoese. During a webinar, Fulton educators gathered ideas from other districts and shared their own home-school plan.
River Bend is “pretty far along compared to other schools,” Hoese said.
Hogue feels good about River Bend’s online learning. “This generation of students, this is second nature to them.” Still, it’s a short-term tool and not meant to replace the physical school setting.
On Thursday, Hoese issued five Win the Day challenges as he did every day during spring break. “If you complete all five, write W for the win,” Hoese told students via YouTube. If students don’t complete all five, they mark the day with an L and lose the day.
Challenges have included conducting a family fire drill and having a family dance party, Hoese said. On Thursday, students were challenged to learn how to set the table and to conduct a family tornado drill.
The principal asked students to join him in reciting the pledge of allegiance and the behavior pledge before telling students, “[I]f someone hasn’t told you today they love you, I’m telling you, Mr. Hoese loves you.
“And, Go Steamers!”
