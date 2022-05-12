CLINTON — The River Bluff Community Foundation is awarding over $7,000 in grants and offering an opportunity for organizations to participate in the region’s largest day of giving, Great Give Day.
“The Community Foundation’s focus on leadership, philanthropy and community is guiding our work this spring, as we build endowments and connect local needs with those who can create solutions,” said Dave Pillers, president of the Foundation’s advisory board.
Three organizations received grants last month:
• Friends of Camanche Police Department for an accident/speed reduction project – $2,785.
• Salvation Army 360 Life Center for a Clinton art initiative – $2,500.
• Clinton Trees Forever for cemetery tree plantings – $2,500.
Studies show crime decreases in communities where graffiti is cleaned up or painted over, and where grounds are maintained, the RBCF said, adding the Clinton Art Initiative will help beautify Clinton, decrease crime, create impactful visual interest, and grow volunteerism.
“We are so grateful to River Bluff Community Foundation for their generosity,” said Susan Sharp of the Salvation Army. “The grant will allow us to start and build interest in the project that we hope will spread across the county. The hardest part is getting started, and this grant gives us the needed push.”
The 2020 derecho damaged many trees in Clinton’s cemeteries, some of which were 100 to 150 years old. Clinton Trees Forever plans to plant 30 trees of four diverse species in four Clinton cemeteries this fall.
"With cemeteries already facing many financial strains, the River Bluff Community Foundation Impact Grant will help reforest the cemeteries and re-establish their beauty,” sid Amanda Eberhart of Clinton Trees Forever. "The local cemeteries have not had new trees planted in years."
Great Give Day, May 18
Nearly 200 Northeast Iowa nonprofits will participate in Great Give Day, an annual 24-hour, online-only fundraising event to support local nonprofits and build a stronger community. Clinton-area residents will have the opportunity to give to eight local organizations that have endowment funds with the River Bluff Community Foundation on May 18.
The participating local nonprofits are:
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
• Clinton Public Library.
• Clinton Substance Abuse Council.
• Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center.
• River Bluff Community Foundation.
• Sisters of St. Francis.
• Victory Center Ministry.
• YWCA Clinton.
Great Give Day is hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, of which the River Bluff Community Foundation is an affiliate. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2.4 million for nonprofits across Northeast Iowa. Last year, the campaign collected nearly 2,800 gifts and raised over $357,000 for organizations.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations. This year, 190 nonprofits throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton counties have signed up to participate.
Community members are invited to visit GreatGiveDay.org to support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more. Gifts can be made on May 18 or scheduled beginning May 16. Gifts will go directly to the nonprofits, helping them qualify for more than $22,000 in prize dollars from local corporate sponsors during contests throughout the day. A local donor is providing a $250 match for participating River Bluff nonprofits that raise $250. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the Endow Iowa 25% State Tax Credit.
Throughout the day, nonprofits will compete for additional hourly and grand prizes funded by local sponsors. Community members can view the prize schedule at GreatGiveDay.org to see when donations might help their favorite nonprofits win additional dollars.
On May 18, the leaderboard at GreatGiveDay.org will reflect all donations in real time, allowing donors to track the total amount raised as well as the progress of their favorite organizations. Visitors can search for nonprofits by organization name, county and category.
“Our community really shines on Great Give Day and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We’re proud to support the nonprofits that power our communities and connect them with local donors through this event,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the River Bluff Community Foundation on Facebook, or call the Foundation at (563) 321-0317.
