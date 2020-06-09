CLINTON — The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. June 16 at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 First St., Clinton.
Janette Dwyer, quilt appraiser from Atkinson, Illinois will be speaking on “Before Grandma was Grandma.” She will be dating fabrics and asking attendees to bring quilts their grandmothers have made. She will be doing quilt appraisals prior to the meeting, $40 for a written appraisal and $25 for a verbal appraisal. Call Deb Christopher at (309) 738-6974 prior to June 11 to schedule an appointment.
Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend the meeting; social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.