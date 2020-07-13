River Cities Quilters

The River Cities Quilters guild members Vicky Murney, Kathy Stewart and Laura Von Thun cut fabric for the Quilts of Valor to be sewn for area veterans. The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. July 21 at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. File photo

 Submitted photo

FULTON, Ill. - The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. July 21 at the Fulton Presbyterian Church.

The speaker will be Beth Rylander, owner of Feed Mill Fabric & Quilting shop in Oneida, Illinois. When Rylander and her husband purchased a grain elevator to expand their farming storage, the attached feed mill became an opportunity to open a quilting shop.

Rylander will present a program about antique sewing machines and will have fabric from her shop available for purchase. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend the meeting. Sanitization and social distancing procedures will be in place.

