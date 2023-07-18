FULTON, Ill. — The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church.
The meeting will be a presentation/demonstration on making greenery branches from felted wool. This will be a group effort to make some items for the quilt show boutique. Participants will also get to see how they can make felted wool trees and wreaths of their own.
Please bring small scissors to cut fabric. All other materials will be provided to make some felted wool evergreen sprigs. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
