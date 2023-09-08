CLINTON – The Clinton River City Municipal band had another summer full of performances as they took the stage here in Clinton and the surrounding area.
The local band has been around for a long time, dating all the way back to the late 1950s.
“There have been two incarnations. The first band started in the late ’50s. Clinton had a movable band shell that was stored behind the stadium [Nelson Corp Field]. There were concerts there for many years,” Vice President Greg Obren said.
There is a lot of musical history in Clinton as well as with the band as they took a brief 10 year break in the late 1970s until 1989 where the band got back together.
“There has been a lot of music in Clinton as a whole. Fast forward to the 1970s, there was a real upheaval in Clinton because of the Clinton corn strike. There was a lot of culture change and the band just stopped meeting. In 1989 the band started again,” Obren said. “Then mayor Dr. Betty Schneider knew she wanted to have some more art things going and wanted to get the band back together.”
Obren and President Sarah Lind were both in the band in the ’90s before getting back into it in the 2000s but they were able to experience the band when there was more people in it.
In the ’90s we had about 50 people in it and there was a lot of support,” Lind said.
The band stayed around 30-35 people up until COVID-19 struck everyone and they had to take a year off.
“We had a pretty routine band of about 30-35 members up until about 2015 then there was some personality conflicts. When the pandemic hit we didn’t play that summer and we kinda just broke,” Obren said.
However, the band got back together in 2021, forming a partnership with the Clinton middle school and high school where they are able to use the middle school band room and they are directed by the music teachers in the summer.
“The latest reincarnation of the band started in about 2021. Our neat partnership with the Clinton middle school letting us use their band room has really helped,” Lind said.
“From a progress point of view our River City Band is growing again. We started with 15 or so and now we’re up to about 30 in two years. It’s all ages, all abilities with no auditions just come play,” Obren said.
This partnership is a win-win for both sides because it’s allowed the schools some more exposure and it’s also given the River City Municipal Band more numbers.
“It’s good for their students and it’s good for us as well because half of our personnel have been students,” Lind said.
“In 2021 we had about 15 people at best while this years we’ve gotten back up to about 33,” Obren said.
One of the most interesting things about the River City Municipal Band is that literally anybody can join. There’s not one person that they will not take.
“In a place like Clinton you have to partner with people to make things work. The secret sauce of the band has been our ‘come one, come all’ mentality,” Lind said.
“We have sixth graders, a lot of high schoolers, people that are working and people that are working. Our band is really filled with all ages,” Obren said.
Everyone can join no matter your age, all they want is for you to have a passion in music. It’s all about having a good time and enjoying the music they are producing.
“The neat thing about it that brought me back into it was that it’s all ages, all abilities, all incarnations of musicians. We hope you have an instrument but if not we’ll help you with that. The only requirement is to have a love for playing an instrument. If you like band then come out and be in the band with us,” Lind said.
Their music ranges from all types and the band performs about seven times over the course of a summer.
“The music that we play is marches, patriotic fair, Broadway show tunes, movies and TV show themes and your concert symphonic stuff as well as contemporary stuff,” Lind said.
They will start meeting again next year beginning May 6, 2024, with meetings taking place every Monday night.
