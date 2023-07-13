CLINTON — The River City Municipal Band continues its Summer 2023 Season with a concert in Clinton's Eagle Point Park Lodge at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.
The performance is free and open to the public.
This is the band’s annual “Mayor’s Concert at the Lodge,” hosted by Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. As is the tradition, Maddasion will conduct the final piece of the night, “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Phillip Sousa.
The River City Municipal Band is under the direction of Patrick Brooks, band director at Clinton High School.
Seating, air conditioning, and a view of the Mighty Mississippi will be provided. Concessions will be available and a free-will donation is encouraged. All proceeds support the non-profit community band.
The concert will feature a variety of music including patriotic fare, Broadway songs, movie and television music, and traditional concert pieces. Two special selections by Iowa composer Karl King will be played in memory of longtime band member Karen Bartacheck.
The River City Municipal Band is a group of all-volunteer musicians who gather together in the summer months to bring musical enjoyment to the people and events of the Clinton area. Participation is open to all ages, middle school through seasoned adult. No auditions are required, just an instrument and a love of making music. Rehearsals are Mondays, at Clinton Middle School, from 6 to 8 p.m., and all are welcome.
The final performance by the River City Municipal Band will be Monday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m., in the Clinton Community College Auditorium. This concert is also free and open to the public.
For more information on joining the River City Municipal Band or attending concerts, message them on Facebook or contact band vice president Gregg Obren at (563) 503-8345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.