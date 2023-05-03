CLINTON — The River City Municipal Band will begin preparing for its 35th summer season with rehearsals beginning Monday, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Clinton Middle School band room.
The band will rehearse weekly on Mondays, with the season running through July 31.
All area musicians are invited to join the volunteer community band. All ages and abilities are welcome and there are no auditions. Simply bring your instrument. An exterior door to the band room is visible from the parking lot.
The band will be conducted this summer by Patrick Brooks, band director at Clinton High School. He will lead the band in a variety of music, including patriotic fare, Broadway songs, movie and television music, and traditional concert pieces.
The mission of the RCMB is to bring live music to the people and events of the River City area. The band will perform six times this summer. Performances are free and open to the public. They are:
• Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m. – Clinton Memorial Day Observance at Lemke Funeral Home/Clinton Lawns Cemetery.
• Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. – Felix Adler Day at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
• Sunday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. – Ice Cream Social at Bickelhaupt Arboretum of Clinton Community College.
• Tuesday, July 4, 1 p.m. – Clinton 4th of July Parade.
• Monday, July 17, 6:30 p.m. – Eagle Point Park Lodge Concert Hosted by Mayor Scott Maddasion.
• Monday, July 31, 6:30 p.m. – Clinton Community College Concert in Auditorium.
The River City Municipal Band is a 501 ©3 nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible. The band is supported this summer by A.C. Root Insurance, Pizza Hut, Citizens First Bank, and Union Pacific Railroad.
For more information on joining the River City Municipal Band or attending concerts, follow the band on Facebook, private message the band, or contact band vice president Gregg Obren at (563) 503-8345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.