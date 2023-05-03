Trumpet players (from left) Stuart Lind and Mariah Savochka rehearse with the River City Municipal Band in this 2022 photo The band is launching its 2023 season with weekly rehearsals beginning 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the Clinton Middle School band room. The band will give six performances this summer at area events. All area musicians are invited to join the band by bringing their instrument and attending a rehearsal. All ages and abilities are welcome and there are no auditions.