CLINTON — The River City Municipal Band will conclude its summer 2023 season with a concert in in the auditorium of Clinton Community College, on Monday, July 31, at 6:30 pm. The performance is free and open to the public.
The band is under the direction of Patrick Brooks, who also serves as band director at Clinton High School. The concert will feature a variety of music including Broadway songs, movie and television music, patriotic fare, and traditional concert pieces.
A special rendition of “America the Beautiful” will feature band member Kaela Baker, performing with the piece as a vocalist.
Concessions will be available at intermission and after the concert and a free-will donation is encouraged. All proceeds support the non-profit community band.
The River City Municipal Band is a group of all-volunteer musicians who gather together in the summer months to bring musical enjoyment to the people and events of the Clinton area. They will be resuming rehearsals in April 2024, in preparation for the summer 2024 season. Participation is open to all ages, middle school through seasoned adult. No auditions are required, just an instrument and a love of making music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.