CLINTON — The River City Municipal Band will host a safe social distancing fundraiser at Pizza Hut’s North Second Street location May 4.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Pizza will be sold for delivery and carry out, but there will be no dining in. A percentage of the sales will be donated by Pizza Hut to the band.
The municipal band’s board treasurer, Stuart Lind, is in good spirits about the fundraiser. He noted that the non-profit organization had its first Pizza Hut event in February and it turned out very well. Lind is hoping that the carry-out and delivery orders will be enough to closely match the results from February’s fundraiser.
The municipal band is a 501©(3) non-profit organization and is made up of volunteers from in and around the Clinton area. The mission of the band is to provide free and enjoyable concerts to the general public of the greater Clinton area each summer. The band welcomes musicians of all ages and abilities in order to better themselves musically and enjoy a relaxed concert band setting.
At this time, band leadership is hoping to gather any local musicians together in May to begin rehearsing for the 2020 season. More information will be announced later next week regarding this upcoming season in a press release and on Facebook.
For more information or to contact the band, check out the River City Municipal Band on Facebook or reach out to the board of directors by emailing rcmbboard@gmail.com
