CLINTON — Infrastructure improvements along Clinton's river front are slated to begin soon and completed by the end of summer.
Zane Pennock, of the city's Engineering Department, said the scope of the project is to replace all seating areas along the river front. Old pavers that are falling apart, broken and settling will be removed and replaced with stamped concrete. The stamped concrete will be colored concrete with a stamped pattern on top. Pennock said the project also will include updating benches and tables.
The engineering department has been involved in preparations for the project since November or December.
“It’s kind of been pushed back a little bit just with the pandemic and everything which is pretty standard for all the projects we got going on,” Pennock said. “We should start seeing some work on it in the next couple weeks, I think. Hopefully we’ll see some movement up here and you know, by the end of the summer I would say, it should be all completed.”
Pennock cited the number of people who use the river front, both residents and visitors alike.
He said the city wants to have a continuous theme throughout areas such as parks and places that draw people in.
"So we just kind of lopped it in all together to make one big project instead of trying to do a bunch of small projects, he said.
Pennock noted the lack of plantings this year along Riverview Drive, stating project organizers recommended not planting them since the planter boxes will be ripped out during construction. Pennock said the planter boxes will be removed and the plan is to install movable planter boxes.
“There is still going to be landscaping up here and flowers and all that jazz,” Pennock said. “But it’ll just be a little different look. Try to be a little easier for them to maintain and what not. Because if you look at all these planter boxes they’re kind of falling apart.”
Pennock said the river front will be open throughout the duration of the project. He said, at most, a couple of seating areas may be closed.
“People are still going to be able to use the trail,” Pennock said. “People can still run. They can still walk. They can still bike. None of that’s going to be limited. There’ll be construction cones up and stuff but we’re not going to stop you from using the sidewalk because there’s so many people up here in the summer that it would just be a shame to limit that at all.”
Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said updating all seating areas, creating a safer and ADA-compliant dropoff at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre and adding a Clinton County Freedom Rock, among other improvements, will complete this portion of the river front for years to come.
“The Mississippi River is a vital part of who Clinton was, currently is and will be in the future,” Brooke said. “Our citizens are tied to the Mississippi River and drawn to it. As a community, we need to continue to strive to maintain what we have and make improvements so Clinton continues to be a place to enjoy life on the Mississippi and share that with our visitors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.