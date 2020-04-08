CAMANCHE — Signs of spring flooding are starting to appear across the area.
Downstream in the Quad-Cities, the city of Davenport has closed many streets in the downtown district and barriers are in place along River Drive. A temporary flood wall is normally not set up until the river reaches a projection level of 18 feet. However, the City of Davenport has decided to take precautions earlier than usual “out of an abundance of caution” by setting up a flood wall on Wednesday, according to a city official.
Closer to home in Camanche, the river is in moderate flood stage. Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, says the Mississippi River will continue to rise over the next few days.
“The river is currently just under 18.7 feet, which is in the moderate flood level,” Philip told the Clinton Herald. “It is expected to get up to 19.2 feet early on April 10. It will kind of hold steady for about a day or so and start to drop off beyond that.”
Philip says the river levels should start falling over the weekend and continue doing that into early next week. In the meantime, he mentioned the rising levels prior to the weekend will impact homes in the Camanche Swan Slough area, the boat ramp, and Ninth Street by Hazel Lake. And, he says, some of the water will affect Union Pacific Railroad maintenance buildings in Clinton.
Despite Camanche being in moderate flood stage along the Mississippi River, in Clinton the river levels will remain at the minor flood stage level just shy of moderate flood stage, which is 18 feet. Philip says this is because river levels will vary from place to place.
“Each location has its own different effects in river levels based on the topography of the river channels,” Philip said. “So it is going to be different in each location.”
With the spring season underway, many are concerned about the potential of significant flooding along the Mississippi River. Philip says at least in the short term that it is not a major concern because the snowpack to the north has already melted, and the area is currently experiencing those impacts.
“This is the crest coming down from snowmelt,” Philip said. “So after this weekend essentially, we should see falling conditions. So anything beyond this point will be as a result of any heavy rainfall which would be occurring further to the north, which isn’t anticipated at this time.”
Looking ahead into next week, forecasters are calling for a major weather pattern change. In the 8- to 14-day outlook, the projections show temperatures well below normal from April 15-21. Forecasters are predicting low temperatures to drop below freezing, which could impact any new plant growth of sensitive vegetation.
At this time, forecasters say it is too far away to tell if there are any snowstorms on the horizon. But they say temperatures will be 20-25 degrees below normal. The normal high for this time of year is right around 60 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.