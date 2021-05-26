U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Upper Mississippi River Restoration program is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Since 1986, this unique partnership has grown to be the single most important effort committed to ensuring the viability and vitality of the Upper Mississippi River System’s diverse and significant resources for fish and wildlife.
The program is a partnership of federal/state agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and citizens that work together to address past and ongoing habitat changes. Our stretch of the Upper Mississippi River has been exceptionally fortunate in receiving funding for several multi-million projects under the Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Program component.
The ongoing habitat restoration project on Beaver Island is one of several projects in our local area. This $13 million restoration includes deepening of several backwater lakes within the island’s interior to improve aquatic habitat, timber stand improvement on hundreds of acres of floodplain forest, shoreline protection from erosion and mussel habitat enhancement.
The Beaver Island project is expected to be completed late this year. Dozers are currently moving the excavated material that was placed along the various backwater lakes shorelines. Fishermen will be extremely happy when they see the tremendous fish response in these deepened lakes.
Habitat projects that have been completed in the past in our area include: Tippy Lake, Stone Lake, Kehough Slough and Sunfish Lake in Pool 12; Brown’s Lake, Spring Lake, Pleasant Creek, Potter’s Marsh in Pool 13, and; Princeton Wildlife Management Area in Pool 14.
The 2021 fiscal year funding for the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program is $33.1 million. This funding is shared by the St. Paul, Rock Island and St. Louis Districts of the Corps of Engineers. Projects that are currently in planning in our area include floodplain forestry enhancement in Pool 12; island protection and reduction of wind/wave fetch in Lower Pool 13; wetland enhancement at Green Island Wildlife Management Area in Pool 13, and; island protection and wetland rehabilitation at Steamboat Island in Pool 14.
We are also fortunate to have the Long Term Resource Monitoring program component located in Bellevue. They use state-of-the-art research and monitoring to understand changing environmental conditions of the river. Their extensive collection of information covering more than three decades of river changes has provided strategic planning information and support for highest priority projects.
The recent barge grounding located north of Clinton at Smith’s Bay River Mile 530 resulted in several days of impacts to commercial navigation. This area is becoming a chronic sediment deposition site that fills in the 9-foot navigation channel and prevents barge passage. Hopefully, future planning efforts will be successful to construct diversion structures that would keep the sediment laden river currents flowing downstream.
Low water conditions on the river have encouraged the natural regeneration of many floodplain tree species, especially silver maple and cottonwood. These new seedlings have many miles of dead forest to fill-in that resulted from the 2019 flood. Hopefully, they can outgrow the canary grass, Japanese hops and other aggressive weeds that compete for new territory.
Spring has a renewed importance for many of us that are patiently waiting for the new normal in our life. The river provides inspiration and hope, so get out of your house and enjoy this great asset of being a river town.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and a volunteer at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.