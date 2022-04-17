DAVENPORT – River Valley Cooperative, headquartered in Davenport, has announced it has finalized the purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd., in Clinton.
The purchase went into effect Friday.
“Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd.’s 5,000-plus customers can look forward to the same commitment to excellent customer service and many familiar faces," Tim Burress, River Valley Cooperative CEO, said. "The purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd., and River Valley Cooperative’s current energy business footprint provides products and services in Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Muscatine, and Scott counties in Iowa, and Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Mercer, Rock Island, and Whiteside counties in Illinois."
He said the expanded territory further enhances River Valley Cooperative's commitment to serving propane and refined fuels customers in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
River Valley Cooperative is a full-service ag cooperative with annual revenue approaching $1 billion, offering products and services in agronomy, energy, feed, and grain. Owned by over 3,000 Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois farm families, River Valley Cooperative has 39 locations with over 300 full-time employees.
Learn more about River Valley Cooperative at www.rivervalleycoop.com.
