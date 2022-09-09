CLINTON — Rehearsals for RiverChor Community Choir will resume at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Great Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
Prospective members are encouraged to contact manager Brooke Logan at 243-2462, or through its website or Facebook page so that music can be prepared. The website is https://RiverChor.org
RiverChor's fall concert is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
Established in February 2004, RiverChor has become one of the premier choral organizations in eastern Iowa. It performs a wide variety of music, from choral-orchestral works to Broadway show tunes, folk songs and spirituals. Its members come from at least eight towns in the Gateway area of Iowa and Illinois and range from high school students through retirees.
