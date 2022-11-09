CLINTON — RiverChor will present its annual fall concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South. The concert is free and the public is invited; collection plates will be available for donations.
The concert, titled “A Choral Cornucopia” will present a variety of choral standards along with some less familiar pieces. It will begin with “Connection,” a round penned by William Billings, who is regarded as the first American choral composer. That will be followed by another Billings selection, “Modern Music,” which walks the audience through a choral performance and then invites audience participation at its end.
The concert will continue with “Praise To The Lord, The Almighty,” a setting of Joachim Niander’s “Lobe den Herren” reconceived by Hugo Distler.
The choir closes the first half with “Misericordias Domini” by W. A. Mozart. Mozart merges polyphony and the expressive power of enthralling harmonic progressions in this work of effective contrasts. Pianist Chris Holmer will be assisted by violinists Kristen Jones and Julie Marston.
The next selection, “Handful of Keys” showcases the famous stride piano composition of the same name which was written and performed by Fats Waller. It will feature pianists Chris Holmer and Maureen Pollpeter, who will be joined by the choir singing parts that were later added for the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
“The Eyes of All Wait Upon Thee,” an early 20th century choral standard by Jean Berger, will then be presented.
Norman Dello Joio, another significant 20th century composer, will be highlighted next with his beautiful setting of a Christina Rosetti text, “Come To Me, My Love.”
Next, Irving Fine’s “Father William” features an absurd text from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice In Wonderland.” Attentive listeners might hear Fine’s homage to famous American director Busby Berkeley in one part of this selection.
The RiverChor Soprano/Alto sections will then share “The White Knight’s Song,” also by Irving Fine. Fine, a lesser known but respected composer, taught composition and directed the Glee Club at Harvard from 1939 until 1950.
The Tenor/Bass sections will perform “Sixteen Tons,” a Merle Travis song that was made popular by Tennessee Ernie Ford.
The concert will close with “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland. This chorus from Copland’s opera “The Tender Land” will also feature pianists Chris Holmer and Maureen Pollpeter.
“My goal, when putting together this program, was to give our singers an opportunity to become acquainted with some tried and true standards in the choral canon – some of which are well known and others not so much,” says director Karl Wolf. “I’m excited to share these pieces with our audience.”
RiverChor was established in February 2004 and draws its singers from communities in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Concerts are presented every spring and fall. RiverChor has been the core group for the annual Messiah concerts and has been featured in concerts with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra and other venues around the area. For more information go to https://RiverChor.org
