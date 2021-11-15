CLINTON — After taking time away from performing during the pandemic, RiverChor returns with its fall concert Sunday.
The community choir includes members from throughout the Gateway area, RiverChor said in a press release. Program pieces range from the Renaissance to the current day, all centered around the theme, "With Hope We Shall Rise."
The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The choir is under the direction of Karl Wolf.
The concert is free, but donations are welcome, RiverChor said. For more information, visit RiverChor.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.