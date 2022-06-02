CLINTON — Riverview Swimming Pool's opening day, which was set for Saturday, has been delayed by what city officials say is an act of vandalism.
City officials announced via a press release Thursday the pool, located in Clinton's Riverview Park, has to be drained according to Model Aquatic Health Code regulations and its opening date will be delayed until further notice.
The pool will take time to drain, and plans will then include a deep cleaning, refilling all three sections of the pool, and rebalancing the chemicals. The incident will result in the pool being down for several days, city officials said.
City staff will announce a new opening date once one can be determined. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
