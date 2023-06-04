CLINTON — Clinton Symphony Orchestra will close its 69th concert season with a Pops Concert in Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell at 6:30 p.m. June 4.
The 50 area musicians are led by conductor Brian Dollinger, and will perform music from stage and screen, patriotic pieces, and light classics. Included are some marches by John Phillip Sousa, John Williams’ music from Star Wars, some light Leroy Anderson pieces, and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.
The concert is free of charge, and listeners are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, maybe a picnic lunch, and family and friends. Activities from the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will be available in the park starting at 5:30 p.m.
Clinton Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1954, and has served the Gateway area and northwest Illinois with concerts each year. This is the seventh concert by the orchestra this season.
