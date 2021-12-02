CLINTON — A Clinton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony drug charge.
Joseph A. Robbins Jr., 39, 240 19th Place, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony. The State will recommend any sentence imposed run concurrently with a sentence in a separate felony case, according to the plea agreement. No other promises were made regarding sentencing, the plea agreement states. The Court is not bound by the recommendation and may order any sentence it deems appropriate, the plea agreement states.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Dec. 30.
According to the affidavit, at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 19, an officer saw Robbins riding a bicycle east in the 300 block alley between Second and Third avenues south. The officer knew Robbins was wanted on a local arrest warrant. The officer secured Robbins in handcuffs. While the officer secured Robbins in handcuffs, Robbins reached into his pockets and passed off items to a woman despite numerous commands to stop doing so, according to court records. Robbins dropped some loose change and a small bag with a clear and white substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed 0.5 grams with packaging.
Another officer transported Robbins to the Clinton County County Jail. The officer noted Robbins was in possession of an additional bag, which he concealed on the interior of this clothing and brought into the jail, according to court records. The bag contained a clear and white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed 3.1 grams with packaging. The officer noted there was more methamphetamine on the bench of the admissions room of the jail as well as the backseat of the squad car where Robbins was seated, court records state. The methamphetamine was collected and weighed 2 grams with packaging.
