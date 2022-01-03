CLINTON — District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered a Clinton man be incarcerated for a period not to exceed 10 years on a felony drug charge.
Joseph A. Robbins Jr., 39, 240 19th Place, was sentenced Thursday on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony. Lawson ordered Robbins be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years with credit for time served in connection with the case. A $1,000 fine was suspended.
Robbins was also sentenced on one count of sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. Lawson ordered Robbins be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years with credit for time served in connection with the case. A $750 fine was imposed.
The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently.
According to the affidavit, at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 19, an officer saw Robbins riding a bicycle east in the 300 block alley between Second and Third avenues south. The officer knew Robbins was wanted on a local arrest warrant. The officer secured Robbins in handcuffs. While the officer secured Robbins in handcuffs, Robbins reached into his pockets and passed off items to a woman despite numerous commands to stop doing so, according to court records. Robbins dropped some loose change and a small bag with a clear and white substance consistent with methamphetamine, court records state. The substance weighed 0.5 grams with packaging.
Another officer transported Robbins to the Clinton County Jail. The officer noted Robbins was in possession of an additional bag, which he concealed on the interior of his clothing and brought into the jail, according to court records. The bag contained a clear and white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, court records state. The substance weighed 3.1 grams with packaging. The officer noted there was more methamphetamine on the bench of the admissions room of the jail as well as the backseat of the squad car where Robbins was seated, court records state. The methamphetamine was collected and weighed 2 grams with packaging.
