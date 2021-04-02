CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is set next week for a man charged with two felony drug counts.
Travis M. Robertson, 30, of Savanna, Illinois, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, more than five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix a tax stamp, a Class D felony.
According to the affidavit, at 9:48 p.m. March 26, an officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart to remove a subject. Wal-Mart loss prevention wanted Robertson removed and served with a no-trespass order because he had stolen from the store in the past. Robertson admitted to previously shoplifting from Wal-Mart.
Based on the circumstances of the call, the officer requested Robertson empty his pockets to ensure there was no merchandise from Wal-Mart. The officer noticed a small plastic bag fell out of his left front pants pocket. The officer picked up the item and found a small crystal substance inside, which was consistent with ice methamphetamine, according to court records. Robertson was placed under arrest.
During a search, an officer found a bag with a large crystal substance inside, consistent with methamphetamine, according to court records. Robertson also had over $500 in his possession. The contents of the two plastic bags weighed a total of 8.56 grams.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 6 in Clinton County District Court.
